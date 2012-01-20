BLAKE GRIFFIN: The Highlight Machine Who's Quickly Becoming An NBA Star

Photo: AP

Only 22, Blake Griffin is already considered one of the top forwards in the NBA.He, along with fellow big man DeAndre Jordan and new acquisition Chris Paul are quickly changing the attitude fans and the rest of the league have about the Los Angeles Clippers.



LA is no longer just a Lakers and Kobe town.

Likewise, Griffin’s ferocious dunks have become a nightly staple on Sportscenter’s top plays and it’s more than likely that he’ll be an All-Star game starter for the Western Conference in February.

Blake Griffin was born in Oklahoma City in 1989, three years after his fellow pro-basketball playing brother Taylor Blake was close childhood friends with St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford In high school, Blake played under the tutelage of his father, Tommy Griffin. They won 4 state titles together Blake played in the McDonald's All-America Game during his senior year of high school in 2007, where he won the dunk contest He then followed his brother to the University of Oklahoma to play college ball. Blake led the Sooners to consecutive NCAA tourneys, making it all the way to the Elite 8 in 2009 After receiving nearly unanimous 1st overall pick grades from pro scouts, Blake declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore year. The Clippers took him with the first pick in 2009 The hoopla had to wait a year after Blake suffered a season-ending knee injury on this huge dunk the day before the 2009-10 season began Blake returned from injury to win Rookie of the Year honours and enter the consciousness of all hoop heads by putting on a spectacular show at the All-Star dunk contest With the 2011 NBA Lockout still in full swing, Blake became an intern at Funny or Die Now in his second NBA season in 2012, Blake continues to fill up YouTube with his array of ferocious dunks Now meet an MMA fighter on her way to becoming a Hollywood action hero Check out Gina Carano's life story >>

