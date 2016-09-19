The creators of the new 'Blair Witch' movie poked fun at its poor box office opening

Most filmmakers react to their movie having a poor opening weekend by shutting off their phones and heading into seclusion, but not the creators of the sequel to “The Blair Witch Project.”

“Blair Witch,” the first true sequel to the legendary found-footage horror film released in 1999, underperformed at its opening at the box office over the weekend, taking in an estimated $9.7 million. Things didn’t look good for the movie going into the weekend as it only had a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the creative team behind the movie, screenwriter Simon Barrett and director Adam Wingard, were good sports about the whole thing. On Sunday, after the weekend box office numbers went out, Barrett tweeted this:

Well, our horror film may have been a disappointment at the box office this weekend, but at least we got overwhelmingly negative reviews.

— Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) September 18, 2016

That followed with Wingard tweeting:

@Simon_Barrett bro I told you we shoulda made that movie about the boring guy who landed a plane in water instead.

— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) September 18, 2016

Though the company behind “Blair Witch,” Lionsgate, likely expected more from the release — especially hiring on Barrett and Wingard, who together have become a super duo when it comes to horror movies having made hits “You’re Next” and “The Guest” — they can’t be too mad at them as the $5 million-budgeted sequel pretty much made back its production budget in its first weekend.

Barrett followed-up his tweet with this more sincere one:

To clarify, I’m hugely proud of our film. But if you can’t be sardonically maudlin on Twitter, I’m totally unclear what this site is for

— Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) September 18, 2016

This is not the first “Blair Witch” movie since the original. Documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger tried his hand at the franchise with 2000’s “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2,” which also was a box office failure. However, Berlinger tweeted this on Monday morning:

. #BlairWitch had far worse opening w/e at box office then my 2000 BW sequel. Maybe folks were a tad too hard on me? https://t.co/XlMerqYlQJ

— Joe Berlinger (@joeberlinger) September 19, 2016

Berlinger is right, his sequel did better (it took in $13.2 million its opening weekend), but most horror fans will agree his “Blair Witch” movie is still going to go down as one of the worst sequels ever.

