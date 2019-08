Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh missed a chip-shot field goal that would have sent his team to the second round of the NFL playoffs. It was one of the most devastating losses in recent memory.

Luckily, a group of first graders had his back. After they sent him a collection of supportive letters, Walsh visited the school to say thank you.

