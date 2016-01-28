Incredible photos of America's most iconic jets

Jeremy Bender
SR71 BlackbirdBlair BuntingThe SR-71 Blackbird.

Military aircraft are incredible examples of engineering and human ingenuity. And, aside from their advance technical and scientific magnificence, aircraft are also amazing to behold.

Photographer Blair Bunting has captured the stark elegance of some of the most recognisable US military aircraft — the SR-71, the F-22, and a US Thunderbird F-16.

Below are some of Bunting’s favourite photos from his SR-71, F-22, and F-16 photo shoot.

The following photos are republished with permission from Blair Bunting.

The SR-71 'Blackbird' was a high-speed, high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

The plane could travel faster than 2,200 miles per hour at altitudes over 85,000 feet.

The aircraft was in service from 1964 to 1998.

The F-22 is America's most advanced aircraft currently deployed, and is also the country's first fifth-generation stealth fighter.

The F-22 carried out its first-ever combat operations during airstrikes against Syria in 2014.

The US Thunderbirds are the US Air Forces' air demonstration squadron. They fly F-16s.

