Incredible photos of America's most iconic jets

Military aircraft are incredible examples of engineering and human ingenuity. And, aside from their advance technical and scientific magnificence, aircraft are also amazing to behold.

Photographer Blair Bunting has captured the stark elegance of some of the most recognisable US military aircraft — the SR-71, the F-22, and a US Thunderbird F-16.

Below are some of Bunting’s favourite photos from his SR-71, F-22, and F-16 photo shoot.

The following photos are republished with permission from Blair Bunting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.