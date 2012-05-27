HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Catskills Estate With A Trump Family Connection Hits The Market For $17.5 Million

Photo: Houlihan Lawerence
Blaine Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert, has listed her Millbrook, N.Y. house for $17.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home, built in 1860, transports you back to a time of grandiose estates and old money. Plus it has an incredible view of the Catskill Mountains.
The home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two-half baths.
A pond, pool, tennis court, barns, and carriage house are on the property.
The couple divorced in 2008, and now Mrs. Trump spends most of her time in Miami and Aspen, where her son lives.
