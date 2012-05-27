HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Catskills Estate With A Trump Family Connection Hits The Market For $17.5 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Houlihan Lawerence

Blaine Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert, has listed her Millbrook, N.Y. house for $17.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home, built in 1860, transports you back to a time of grandiose estates and old money. Plus it has an incredible view of the Catskill Mountains.

The home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two-half baths.

A pond, pool, tennis court, barns, and carriage house are on the property.

The home has a lovely porch to spend the afternoons.

The estimated taxes on this beauty are $97,119 a year.

The dining room has an elegant-country feel.

The country kitchen looks like it is fresh out of the American Dream.

There's a breakfast nook that gets plenty of sun.

The foyer is rustic.

There is a wine cellar in the house.

The bedrooms are very cozy.

The bedroom is engulfed in the patterned drapings.

By the bathroom, you can tell only a woman has been living here.

Blaine Trump and her ex-husband purchased the home in 1992.

The couple divorced in 2008, and now Mrs. Trump spends most of her time in Miami and Aspen, where her son lives.

The home sits on 198 acres in the Hudson Valley, about 90 minutes from Manhattan.

