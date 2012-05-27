HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Catskills Estate With A Trump Family Connection Hits The Market For $17.5 Million

Photo: Houlihan Lawerence

Blaine Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert, has listed her Millbrook, N.Y. house for $17.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home, built in 1860, transports you back to a time of grandiose estates and old money. Plus it has an incredible view of the Catskill Mountains.



The home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two-half baths.

A pond, pool, tennis court, barns, and carriage house are on the property.

