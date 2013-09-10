Jaguars QB Blaine Gabbert Had One Of The Worst Statistical Games In NFL History

The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like the worst team in the NFL in Week One.

They scored two points and lost by 26 at home to a Kansas City Chiefs team that was 2-14 last year.

In addition, quarterback Blaine Gabbert had the worst game of his career. Statistically, it was one of the worst games by a quarterback in recent NFL history.

Gabbert was 15-for-35 for 121 yards and two interceptions. Some ugly stats:

His yards per attempt (3.46) is the seventh lowest in an NFL game since 1960 (via ESPN)

His QBR — an advanced stat from ESPN — was a 1.2 out of 100

It was the 18th worst game ever, and the 3rd worst game by a quarterback in the last seven years, based on Football Outsiders’ DYAR stat

In Gabbert’s defence, he had an injured hand and tried to play through it for three quarters. He also doesn’t have a ton of playmakers around him and his offensive line is bad.

But if the Jaguars are going to start to turn this thing around, they need to find some sort of competence at QB.

