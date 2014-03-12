NFL Draft Bust Blaine Gabbert Traded To The 49ers, Will Make Twice As Much Money As Colin Kaepernick

In the most surprising move of NFL free agency so far, the Jaguars traded quarterback Blaine Gabbert to the 49ers for a 6th-round pick.

Gabbert was picked 10th overall in 2011, but he has been a bust. He only started three games in 2013 before he was injured and had his job taken by Chad Henne.

He’ll back up Colin Kaepernick, who was drafted 26 spots after Gabbert in 2011. Because rookie salaries are determined by draft position, Gabbert’s salary will be more than double Kaepernick’s.

Kaepernick will make $US973,000 in 2014. Gabbert will make $US2.01 million.

It won’t be like this for long. Kaepernick’s rookie deal is over after 2014, and he’s in line to sign a monster deal. Recent reports suggest he wants something around $US18 million per year.

Jim Harbaugh has always like Gabbert. SI’s Don Banks reported back in 2011:

“[Harbaugh] called Gabbert’s pro day workout at Missouri last week ‘dazzling,” and raved about how both spread-offence quarterbacks had quickly adapted to the footwork required in a pro-style, under-center offence.”

Perhaps a change of scenery will help Gabbert at least become a reliable back up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.