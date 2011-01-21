Read How Blaine Gabbert And Other NFL Draft Prospects Prepare For The Combine

In a span of days, Parkway West graduate Blaine Gabbert went from Mizzou junior quarterback to a probable first-round prospect for the 2011 NFL draft to potentially becoming the No. 1 quarterback taken after Stanford’s Andrew Luck decided to stay in school.

“We believe that he has a chance to fight to be the No. 1 quarterback taken in the 2011 draft,” said Ben Dogra, one of Gabbert’s representatives at Clayton-based CAA Football. “And if history repeats itself, if you’re the first quarterback taken, you have a legitimate chance to be a top 10 pick.”

The dynamics at play will be fluid, even volatile, through the April 28-30 draft. Every player has a draft range, Dogra said, by way of example suggesting a top 15 scenario for a player may mean he goes anywhere from fifth to 20th depending on numerous variables.



