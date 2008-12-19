Blagojevich Was A Bookie Who Paid The Mob? (Video)

We may have gotten swept away with Madoff fever, but there’s another scandal that’s still unfolding. The story of Rod Blagojevich, the Illinois governor accused of selling Obama’s vacant senate seat, continues to fascinate us. Especially in light of new information claiming that he used to pall around with mobsters 20 years ago.



According to a Chicago ABC News report (video below) Blagovevich ran an illegal sports gambling operation, where he allegedly had to pay street taxes to a mob enforcer named “Bobby The Boxer.” ABC learned about this from Robert Cooley, a criminal defence lawyer turn undercover agent who investigated the mob while wearing a wire as part of Operation Gambat.

Holy cow, Chicago.



