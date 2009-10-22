Rod Blagojevich Spotted Right Outside Our Office!

Ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich is filming Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in New York this week, and it’s already causing a stir.

We found Blago shooting for the next instalment of NBC’s hit show near our offices today, along with baseball star Darryl Strawberry, comedian Sinbad and wrestler Goldberg.

Here are some scenes from the shoot this afternoon:



Blagojevich almost didn’t make the show. Prosecutors asked a judge on Monday to order him not to talk during filming about charges he tried to sell President Obama’s Senate seat and abused his office, according to Reuters.

The trial starts next year, but the impeached Governor has been busy trying to rebuild his tarnished reputation. He authored an autobiography, performed in a play for charity, and has done the media rounds, including hosting a Chicago radio show. He even tried to be a contestant on NBC’s “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” but was denied by a judge. His wife, Patti, took his place, eating a dead tarantula in process.

If you want to be part of the action, be at 21st Street and 5th Avenue tomorrow (Thursday) between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. At least that’s what Goldberg yelled at the crowd this afternoon.

