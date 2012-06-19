Blagojevich Tried To Get Obama, Buffett To Pay For Vacant Senate Seat

How much would Barack Obama pay to have a dear friend get a much coveted government position? Zilch. What a bad friend.



Our president-elect Obama wasn’t willing to pay the soon-to-be-former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich to fill his vacated senate seat with his preferred choice, Valerie Jarrett. He wanted Blago to do out of the goodness of his heart. Blago thought that was a stupid idea:

Gawker: ROD BLAGOJEVICH said that the consultants (Advisor B and another consultant are believed to be on the call at that time) are telling him that he has to “suck it up” for two years and do nothing and give this “motherfucker [the President-elect] his senator. Fuck him. For nothing? Fuck him.” ROD BLAGOJEVICH states that he will put “[Senate Candidate 4]” in the Senate “before just give fucking [Senate Candidate 1] a fucking Senate seat and I don’t get anything.”

Why wouldn’t he give away a senate seat for free? Because, “It’s a valuable fucking thing.” Duh. Blago wasn’t even interested in cash; he wanted an appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services. And, short of that, according to the affidavit, he “suggested starting a 501(c)(4) organisation (a non-profit organisation that may engage in political activity and lobbying) and getting “his (believed to be the President-elect’s) friend Warren Buffett or some of those guys to help us on something like that.””

How much did he want from Buffett and his friends? Also in that juicy affidavit: “ROD BLAGOJEVICH returned to the issue of the 501(c)(4) organisation and noted that he is looking for “$10, $15, $20 million in an organisation like that.” ROD BLAGOJEVICH said that when he is “no longer Governor” he could go over to the organisation.

Obama seemed to know that Blagojevich was under federal investigation so he kept his distance. Wonder how Obama knew? Maybe it’s because everyone knew, see this nice attack ad from 2006:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.