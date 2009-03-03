Blago Book Deal

A publicist for Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY’-uh-vich) says the former Illinois governor plans to write a book “exposing the dark side of politics.”



Glenn Selig says Blagojevich signed a six-figure deal Monday.

Selig says the book also will detail how Blagojevich selected President Barack Obama’s successor in the U.S. Senate.

That would be Roland Burris, who is about to get tossed out of office himself. Will he get a share of the advance?

