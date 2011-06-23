Blaggard’s Pub, Midtown’s Best Dive Bar

Located in Midtown, where tons of annoying people roam the streets and there are barely any good places to eat, Blaggard’s Pub hits home.



As you can tell by the picture above, the letters have been off for nearly two years without being replaced and they just don’t give a crap.

It easily could be called Midtown’s best dive bar.

I highly recommend the venue during the afternoon hours, especially during work lunch hours, you’ll get to meet one of the coolest bartenders named, Kieran (assumed the spelling).

You can have yourself a tasty Blaggard’s Burger, which comes with fries and is topped off with a spicy hot sauce. If that doesn’t strike you, they can do a mean cheeseburger and for only a buck extra you can add bacon. All the burgers come with a side of fresh fries that even have some of the potato skin on them.

Do: Definitely order a Guinness, it’s a frothy one filled to the brim, easily one of the best in the city. They’ve got a really long bar with a healthy supply of beer and liquor.

Every great bar has its don’ts however.

Don’t Recommend: I definitely don’t recommend ordering anything else but the burgers, the barkeep even said it himself. I gave their nachos a try and they got soggy really fast and didn’t come with enough chips (or maybe I haven’t perfected my nacho skills yet).

Enough with the negativity, if you’re working in the area and have been suffering from Guinness that cost $7.50 (I hate bars that add change to their prices), you’ll love Blaggard’s Pub. It’s even got a jukebox, like every great bar should.

Location:

35th Street

B/W 7th and 8th Avenue (Closer to 7th)

