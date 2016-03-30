Slicing things with a knife is becoming a competitive sport

Jacob Shamsian, Carl Mueller

BladeSports is an organisation that promotes knife safety. Every year, they hold a convention where people learn about knives, organised by knife sellers. The convention also involves a competition, where competitors have to handle knives with immense skill and finesse.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller.

