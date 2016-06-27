What it's like to take the 'Uber of seaplanes' from NYC to the Hamptons

Beach weekends are a staple for any New Yorker’s summer schedule, but weary urbanites must factor in the extra hours in traffic or on the train to get to their seaside escape.

For upper-crust Manhattanites — OK, and Park Slope dwellers, too — transportation stresses need not exist. They can hop in a seaplane and arrive at one of various quintessential beach locations.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.