We just got our first look at 'Blade Runner 2049' and it looks amazing

It’s been 34 years since the first ‘Blade Runner’ film debuted in 1982 and in 2017 we’ll get finally find out what Harrison Ford’s character, Rick Deckard has been up to in the last three decades. The sequel has an all-star cast of Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis and Lennie James of ‘The Walking Dead.’

Blade Runner 2049 is in theatres on October 6, 2017

