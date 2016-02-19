There's finally a release date for 'Blade Runner 2'

Warner Bros. has announced that its long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s sc-fi classic, “Blade Runner,” has a release date. The film will be out January 12, 2018.

The 1982 film starring Harrison Ford will star Ryan Gosling, and Ford is reportedly returning as blade runner Rick Deckard, according to Variety.

Shooting for the movie begins in July and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has built up an excellent reputation for his visually interesting genre efforts (“Sicario,” “Prisoners”).

The sequel currently doesn’t have a title.

