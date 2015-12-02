We tried the 'Uber of helicopters' that lets elite New Yorkers skip airport traffic

Blade is an aviation startup catering to New York’s elite.
After offering seaplane and helicopter rides from NYC to the Hamptons all summer, a new service called “Blade Bounce” flies its private choppers from Manhattan to all nearby airports.
“There’s no better way to start your holiday than to fly over traffic and get to your airline of choice between four and six minutes, and enjoy rosé on the way and the best view on the planet,” Blade co-founder Rob Wiesenthal told INSIDER.
Blade let us hop on a recent flight from East 34th Street to JFK airport ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, and the experience couldn’t have been better.
Passengers start their journey in one of three luxurious Blade lounges. This is the 34th Street lounge.
After a quick check in, you're already up in the air. The views are spectacular -- check out that sunset.
