We tried the 'Uber of helicopters' that lets elite New Yorkers skip airport traffic

Aly Weisman/Business Insider A Blade helicopter flies from midtown to JFK airport.

Blade is an aviation startup catering to New York’s elite.

After offering seaplane and helicopter rides from NYC to the Hamptons all summer, a new service called “Blade Bounce” flies its private choppers from Manhattan to all nearby airports.

“There’s no better way to start your holiday than to fly over traffic and get to your airline of choice between four and six minutes, and enjoy rosé on the way and the best view on the planet,” Blade co-founder Rob Wiesenthal told INSIDER.

Blade let us hop on a recent flight from East 34th Street to JFK airport ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, and the experience couldn’t have been better.

Blade, an aviation startup known as 'the Uber of helicopters,' gained popularity this summer by flying NYC's elite to and from the Hamptons. Business Insider The company recently launched a new service called 'Blade Bounce,' flying its private choppers from Manhattan to all nearby airports. Aly Weisman/Business Insider The ride only takes about five minutes -- but costs $895 for a full 6-seat helicopter. Aly Weisman/Business Insider It's easy to book a same-day flight on Blade's app. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Passengers start their journey in one of three luxurious Blade lounges. This is the 34th Street lounge. Aly Weisman/Business Insider It has an open bar. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Every passenger is given a helicopter-safe glass of rosé, if they want it. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And the lounge is packed with snacks. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Outside, the helicopter awaits along the East River. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Blade employees help bring luggage from the lounge to the helicopter. Aly Weisman/Business Insider After a quick check in, you're already up in the air. The views are spectacular -- check out that sunset. Aly Weisman/Business Insider You can clearly see all of the road traffic being bypassed. Aly Weisman/Business Insider The trip would have taken over an hour by car. Aly Weisman/Business Insider But after just a few minutes in the helicopter, you can already see JFK airport. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Blade's landing pad is located amid planes in the rear of the airport. Aly Weisman/Business Insider A van awaits passengers when they land. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And customers are brought directly to their airline terminal. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Overall, the experience is a big thumbs up. Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.