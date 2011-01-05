Blackstone's Byron Wien Presents His 10 Big Surprises For 2011

Byron Wien, Vice Chairman of Blackstone Advisory Partners, has debuted his 10 things that will surprise in 2011.



These predictions cover everything from where the S&P 500 will go (up!), to the U.S. housing market (rebounding!), gold (higher!) to a solution to the eurozone debt crisis.

Key: Byron believes there is a 50% chance of any of his surprises coming true. So don’t think he believes each one of these will actually happen.

This year, he’s got two sets of 10 that may shock.

#1 GDP surges to 5% growth and unemployment falls below 9%. Surprise: The continuation of the Bush tax cuts coupled with the extension of unemployment benefits has put all working Americans in a better mood. Real Gross Domestic Product rises close to 5% in 2011 driven by improved trade and capital spending in addition to stronger retail sales. Unemployment drops below 9%. Source: Blackstone #2 The yield on the 10-year surges to 5%. Surprise: The prospect of increasing Federal budget deficits and rising government debt finally begins to weigh on the bond market. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury approaches 5% as foreign investors become more demanding. Spreads with corporate fixed income securities narrow. Source: Blackstone #3 S&P 500 rises to near 1500, H2 correction. Surprise: Encouraged by renewed economic momentum the Standard & Poor's 500 rises close to its old high of 1500. A broad range of sectors participate, but telecommunications and utilities lag. With earnings improving, valuations seem low and individual investors return to equities for the first time since the financial crisis. Merger and acquisition activity becomes intense and the market reaches a blow-off euphoria. Stocks correct in the second half as interest rates rise. Source: Blackstone #4 Gold price rises above $1600. #5 China uses its currency to control growth and inflation; world moves towards basket of currencies to replace dollar as the reserve. Surprise: Worried about inflation and excessive growth, the Chinese decide to use their currency as a policy tool. They manage the value of the renminbi aggressively to keep the growth of the economy below 10% and to prevent consumer prices from increasing above the 4%--5% range. The move is viewed as a precursor to the world-wide adoption of a basket including the renminbi as an alternative to the use of the dollar as the principal reserve currency. Source: Blackstone #6 Agricultural commodity prices rise as emerging market demand increases. Surprise: Rising standards of living in the developing world seriously increase the demand for agricultural commodities. The price of corn rises to $8.00, wheat to $10.00 and soybeans to $16.00. Commodities become a component of more institutional portfolios. Source: Blackstone #7 Housing situation improves, oversupply decreases, housing starts exceed 600,000. Surprise: The housing situation improves. Although the inventory of unsold homes remains high, the oversupply is drawn down substantially, contrasting with an increase in 2010. The Case-Shiller gradually heads higher and housing starts exceed 600,000. Source: Blackstone #8 Developing market demand drives oil above $115 a barrel. Surprise: Continuing demand from the developing world and a failure to bring onstream new supply causes the price of oil to rise to $115 per barrel. The higher price at the pump fails to discourage driving, increase sales of hybrid vehicles or cause Congress to initiate conservation measures. Source: Blackstone #9 President Obama proceeds with withdrawal from Afghanistan, even though it is destined to be a tribal state. Surprise: Frustrated by the lack of progress against the Taliban and the corruption of the Karzai government, President Obama concludes that whenever American troops return home, Afghanistan will once again become a tribal state ruled by warlords. He accelerates the withdrawal of most military personnel to the end of 2011. Coupled with the pullout of forces in Iraq, this will leave the Middle East without a major Western presence in the face of rising fears of terrorism. Source: Blackstone #10 Chancellor Merkel works to reform Europe, provides more backing, but doesn't solve the long-term problems. Surprise: Under duress Angela Merkel leads the way in European financial reform. The weaker countries, having pledged to cut their budget deficits in half by 2014, are provided additional transitional aid by the European Union (with Germany's backing) and the International Monetary Fund as long as they implement their austerity programs, increase some taxes and still show modest growth. The European financial crisis becomes less of a concern. The policies put in place prove psychologically satisfying to the financial markets but harmful in the longer term because they are palliative and do not represent solutions. Source: Blackstone Bonus #1 North Korea and Iran both flare up further. Also Ran Surprise: While Afghanistan and Iraq cool down as trouble spots, Pakistan and North Korea flare up. The former continues to be a troublesome breeding ground for terrorists and the latter initiates further hostile attacks on South Korea. China does not become involved in a major way and the international community seems helpless. Source: Blackstone Bonus #2 Iran comes to the table, U.S. and Israel pull back military pressure. Also Ran Surprise: The broad international sanctions on Iran finally begin to work. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad enters into negotiations to scale back the country's nuclear weapons development program in exchange for financial aid and foreign investment. Pressure from the country's youth to provide more economic opportunity is the key factor in the change in policy. Talk about bombing by Israel or the U.S. subsides. Source: Blackstone Bonus #3 The U.S. becomes number one among developed markets. Also Ran Surprise: Rising interest rates and a strong economy allow the dollar to strengthen against the euro and the yen. Although the European financial crisis abates as austerity programs and higher taxes are put in place and Japan avoids falling back into recession, America becomes the developed market of choice for global investors. Source: Blackstone Bonus #4 Palin decides to run, Texas Governor Perry enters the fray, and an Obama win looks more likely. Also Ran Surprise: Sarah Palin announces she will seek the Republican nomination for President amidst the cheers of Tea Party supporters. More moderate Republicans fear her candidacy will diminish the chances of their party winning in 2012 and try to blunt her efforts. Rick Perry, governor of Texas becomes a contender. Mike Bloomberg is mentioned. On the Democratic side, liberals feel Obama has betrayed them and desperately try to find a challenger. With the economy improving the prospect of a second term for Obama becomes more likely. Source: Blackstone Bonus #5 Russia equity market soars on further liberalization. Also Ran Surprise: The Russian government decides it is the laggard of the emerging markets and steps up its efforts to become more investor friendly. The Kremlin agrees to further nuclear weapons reduction and provides assurance to companies willing to invest there that the rule of law will prevail. The Russian equity market soars. Source: Blackstone Bonus #6 Marijuana laws continue to be liberalized. Also Ran Surprise: Laws related to marijuana usage are liberalized in more states. recognising that the drug may not be addictive, the public's attitudes have evolved over the last 30 years, and this, along with a desire to alleviate the over-crowding of jails, causes state legislatures to take a more liberal position. Drug abuse groups are outraged. Source: Blackstone Bonus #7 Infrastructure problems become huge issue for municipalities. Also Ran Surprise: Infrastructure problems in the United State become serious. New York subways are inoperative for days as a result of an electrical problem in the signal system. Gridlock snarls Los Angeles freeways, and to encourage cooperative commuting, high-occupancy vehicles are required to carry three or more people. State and local governments complain they lack the funds to deal with the problems and Washington refuses to help. Source: Blackstone Bonus #8 Major state fails to pay interest on bond. Also Ran Surprise: A major state fails to pay interest on a municipal bond issue because of a lack of funds, causing havoc in the municipal bond market. Source: Blackstone Bonus #9 10-year anniversary of 9-11 passes peacefully. Also Ran Surprise: In spite of fears of tenth anniversary terrorist attacks, 9/11/11 becomes a peaceful non-event because of excellent intelligence and surveillance. Source: Blackstone Bonus #10 Power of the environmental movement wanes, natural gas becomes more attractive. Also Ran Surprise: While climate change activists remain shrill, the issue recedes in importance in the United States. Cold weather prevails during the winter and the summer heat is not oppressive. Support increases for a broader use of natural gas by utilities and public transportation and its price rises to $6.00 per mcf. In Europe and Asia however, environmental initiatives continue to move ahead. Source: Blackstone You've heard Wien's calls, now what about Hatzius? Check out Jan Hatzius' answers to the 10 pressing questions for the U.S. economy >

