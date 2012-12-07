A Blackstone Exec Is Buying This Amazing 6-Story Upper East Side Townhouse For $26 Million

Photo: Street Easy

Yeah, 6 stories. Luckily there’s also an elevator.Blackstone’s global head of private equity, Joseph Baratta is in contract to pick up a sweet 6-story townhouse from music mogul Lyor Cohen (he’s Tory Burch’s boyfriend), the NY Post reports.



Jerry Seinfeld also took a look at the house, which has 15 rooms — 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The house also boasts a working fireplace and some gorgeous outdoor space.

