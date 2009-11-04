Blackstone Top Ticks Market Again, As Second IPO Pulled

The IPO window has closed. Just like in 2007, Blackstone once again times the exit opportunity perfectly (too bad you can’t IPO twice), while firms like AEI and now Aviv REIT end up having to pull their initial public offerings. And this one happens to be the triple whammy of not just an IPO, and not just a REIT, but one lead managed by REIT reverse-interest expert (and short interest terminator) Bank of Countrywide Lynch. If Merrill was unable to find enough interest, then look out below.



