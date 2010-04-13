Blackstone's Awesome Presentation On The 10 Big Surprises For 2010

Byron Wien, senior managing director of Blackstone, has released his yearly list of surprises to be ready for. While we’ve written about those 10 things before, we have a whole new look at his rationale by getting a hold of the entire presentation.



It includes an extensive outlook by one of the world’s leading asset managers at not just his 10 surprises, but also the facts and figures that helped Wien get to those conclusions.

Included are breakdowns of the U.S. economy, oil markets, and emerging markets.

Check Out Wien’s Presentation For Blackstone On The 10 Surprises To Watch For In 2010 >

Via: MarketFolly

