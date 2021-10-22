Blackstone scouts hot tech deals – Deutsche’s new office – Las Vegas dealmakers

Hi, and welcome to Insider Finance. This is finance editor Dan DeFrancesco. In case you missed it, the Insider Finance newsletter is going on hiatus after today.

Morgan Stanley isn’t offering wealth-management clients bitcoin ETF

Morgan Stanley is not immediately allowing advisors to buy the first bitcoin ETF for clients. For now, it’s evaluating the prospectus for the futures-based product, which started trading Tuesday. More on that here.

Blackstone engineers are scouting for hot tech deals

Blackstone is bringing its engineers into the deal room to conduct due diligence, vet underlying technology, identify opportunities where Blackstone itself can use the tech, and even source deals. The firm’s CTO details how technologists have helped the firm broaden its deals strategy.

Why a PayPal-Pinterest deal actually makes sense

PayPal’s potential acquisition of Pinterest could be exactly the type of tie up both companies need: PayPal could help Pinterest expand beyond its social-media roots, while Pinterest could help PayPal reach users earlier in the shopping journey. Why the deal just might work.

Apollo exec wants to double the capital-markets business

Apollo’s new head of capital markets, Craig Farr, is looking to double the business to about $US500 ($AU670) million in fee revenues within five years – and joked it may be the “easiest job” he’s ever taken. Here’s what else he told us.

A new kind of investor is transforming Las Vegas

Blackstone and Vici have conducted over $US30 ($AU40) billion in Las Vegas deals this year, snapping up valuable Sin City establishments from the Venetian to the Mirage. Their deal spree has resulted in about 15 of about 40 properties on Las Vegas’ Strip changing hands – here’s why they’re scooping up such iconic properties.

Deutsche Bank has a brand-new NYC office

Deutsche Bank opened its new NYC office in September and has begun calling people back to work in person. The space has three trading floors with sweeping Central Park views, and amenities like a pool table and a bar. Take a look inside.

Endowment returns are staggering this year

University endowments are posting their best returns in decades – Northwestern University, for example, posted a 42% annual return as of the end of June. We sat down with Amy Falls, Northwestern’s chief investment officer, who shared her playbook for what’s next and her plan for safeguarding against inflation. Here’s what she told us.

