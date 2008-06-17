Schwarzman Done With Puny Buyout Funds: Blackstone's Latest Could Exceed $22 Billion

: Billionaire Stephen Schwarzman will begin flying around the globe next month to collect money for The Blackstone Group’s latest buyout fund – a monster horde of cash that could top the record $22 billion that the New York firm raked in for its last fund.



Assuming a standard 1% management fee (which excludes the standard 20% share of profits). Blackstone will generate $220 million a year before it makes a single investment decision.

