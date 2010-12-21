Blackstone Launching New $15 Billion Mega Fund For Buyouts

Blackstone is finalising a new $15 billion buyout fund.



But raising funds was no walk in the park. CEO Steve Schwarzman and a band of merry men have been searching for investors since 2008, and were forced to fly around the globe to find them.

One executive said, “It was like a rock fight. A long hard fight.”

The fund is not only the largest fund launch of its kind since Lehman Brothers collapsed, it’s sixth largest on record, the Wall Street Journal said.

Blackstone’s usual bread and butter backers in Ameria and Europe have only made small committments.

So, to Asia it was!

From the WSJ,

[T]op Blackstone executives, including founder Steven Schwarzman and President Hamilton “Tony” James, crisscrossed the globe, meeting with investors that never had much or any cash with Blackstone, such as government and private entities in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and Malaysia.

China and East Asia represented nearly 20% of the new fund’s commitments.

$500 million has come from new Latin American investors, and there’s some Middle Eastern committments too.

