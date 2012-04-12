Blackstone President Tony James Is Raising Money For Obama, Schwarzman Is Raising Money For Romney

Tony James

Photo: Youtube

From today’s Politico Morning Money:Bloomberg’s Hans Nichols scoops: “Tony James, the president of Blackstone Group LP, has agreed to hold a fundraiser for … Obama’s re-election campaign, according to two people familiar … By agreeing to raise money for Obama, James has diversified Blackstone’s political bets for the November election. Blackstone Chairman Stephen Schwarzman has been raising money for former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, the likely Republican nominee. The event, originally planned for May 5 at James’ home in Darien, Connecticut, has been rescheduled for later this spring, according to the people, who requested anonymity because the event hasn’t been formally announced. Peter Rose, a spokesman for Blackstone, declined to comment.”



Read Ben White’s Morning Money at Politico.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.