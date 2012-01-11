Blackstone Group Just Registered 7 Websites About How Much It Sucks

Back in 2010, Bank of America registered BrianMoynihanBlows.com and BrianMoynihanSucks.com to play some public relations defence.



Now with all the negative spin surrounding the private equity industry, it looks like Steve Schwarzman’s Blackstone Group has made the same move, Domain Name Wire reports.

The private equity firm just bought 7 variations on the Blackstone Sucks theme. You can’t really blame them for wanting to cover all their bases with these:

blackstonesucks.com

blackstonegroupsucks.com

theblackstonegroupsucks.com

schwarzmansucks.com

stephenschwarzmansucks.com

stevenschwarzmansucks.com

steveschwarzmansucks.com

And here’s their registration for steveschwarzmansucks.com:

Photo: Domain Name Wire

