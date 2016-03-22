This master blacksmith creates incredibly intricate swords

Tony Swatton is a blacksmith and gem cutter from England. His forgery The Sword and the Stone has been in operation for more than 25 years and he’s got some huge clients, like Hollywood. His creations have appeared in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “X-Men” films.

Thanks to Phil Holland for the footage.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh.

