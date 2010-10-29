Blacks Smoke Marijuana Less Than Whites, Get Arrested More

A new study out of California just provided a great talking point for the Prop 19 campaign.



From LA Times:

White people between the ages of 18 and 25 use marijuana at a higher rate than their black peers, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, so you would naturally assume that young white people would also have a higher arrest rate for marijuana possession than young black people. But that’s not the case. A report released last week found that police in California’s biggest cities arrest blacks for possession at four, five and even 13 times the rate of whites.

Could this scandal re-energize California liberals? Right now the probability of legalization has dropped to 28% on InTrade.

