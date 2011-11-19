BlackRock's Larry Fink Slams SocGen On ETFs

Photo: CNBC

Fink came out swinging against rival exchange-traded funds at a Bank of America conference, Businessweek reports. Specifically, Fink took aim at synthetic ETFs sold by Societe Generale’s Lyxor division:”‘If you buy a Lyxor product, you’re an unsecured creditor of SocGen.’ [….] Providers of synthetic ETFs should ‘tell the investor what they actually are. You’re getting a swap. You’re counter party to the issuer.'”



Synthetic ETFs are backed by derivatives instead of the actual securities being traded. BlackRock’s ETFs are “almost all” non-synthetic (or “physical”), Businessweek reports.

BlackRock has recently called for more robust regulation of synthetic ETFs; Fink drew a parallel between ETFs and the mortgage market.

Lyxor fired back that traditional ETFs “expose their holders to undisclosed levels of counterparty risk to typically undisclosed counterparties.”

A research director Businessweek spoke to compared the battle to “a street brawl for the soul of exchange-traded products.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.