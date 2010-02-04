Blackrock Now May Have More Assets On Its Books Than The Fed

If yesterday’s release of 13-G filings is to be believed, Blackrock now has more assets on its books than the Federal Reserve, and is leveraged to the extreme to do so.



Blackrock’s release of 1800 13-G level positions indicates a 5% or more investment in 1800 companies. It would need at least $650 billion to cover those positions, a shocking number considering the company only has $3.96 billion on hand, according to the number crunching done over at The Market Ticker.

There seems to be some gap in information between Blackrock’s filing yesterday, and their other public information.

This could be linked to the acquisition of Barclay’s Global Investors by the company, but many questions still remain about Blackrock’s balance sheet status.

