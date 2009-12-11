BlackRock Gets Into The Hedge Fund Clone Game To Get Investments From Little Investors

Now you too can invest like pension funds and endowments, as long as you have $50,000 to invest:



Reuters: The new fund, BlackRock Core Alternatives Portfolio, will allow retail clients to mimic the investment patterns of pension funds and endowments, which have long favoured hedge funds to both boost returns and guard against big declines.

Eligible investors can allocate $50,000 to the new fund and get a taste of hedge funds that traditionally require their clients to commit at least $1 million and often as much as $10 million.

