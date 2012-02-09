BlackRock's Larry Fink: BE 100% IN STOCKS

Larry Fink on Bloomberg’s First Up with Susan Li

Photo: Bloomberg via YouTube

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is bullish on stocks. Really bullish on stocks. And he’s been bullish on stocks for a while.Fink was on Bloomberg’s First Up with Susan Li as Asian markets opened for trading on Wednesday. Here’s what he told Li:



Be 100% in equities.

Chairman Bernanke is telling you I’m going to keep bond yields so low you can’t make a return to meet your needs owning bonds.

It’s not that bonds are bad. It’s that bonds are priced so high that the returns on bonds are just so minimal.

And I don’t have a view that the world’s going to fall apart. So you need to take on more risk. You need to overcome all of this noise. And there are great values in equities. Equities are at a 20 to 30 year low in valuation. And when you look at dividend return on equities versus bond yields, then it’s a pretty easy decision to be heavily in equities.

You can see the full interview on Bloomberg’s YouTube page.

