BlackRock Analyst: It Is Gradually Dawning On People That This Is Not A Normal Recovery

James Holt of BlackRock spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the global recovery.



0:35 It is gradually dawning on people that this is not a normal recovery.

1:10 This is either going to be a poor recovery, or we’re going to slip back.

1:35 Consumers have not come out of their shells because they are carrying so much debt. Businesses are not confident on consumers either.

