BlackRock Analyst: It Is Gradually Dawning On People That This Is Not A Normal Recovery

Gregory White

James Holt of BlackRock spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the global recovery.

  • 0:35 It is gradually dawning on people that this is not a normal recovery.
  • 1:10 This is either going to be a poor recovery, or we’re going to slip back.
  • 1:35 Consumers have not come out of their shells because they are carrying so much debt. Businesses are not confident on consumers either.

