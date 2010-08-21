BlackRock Analyst: It Is Gradually Dawning On People That This Is Not A Normal Recovery

James Holt of BlackRock spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the global recovery.
- 0:35 It is gradually dawning on people that this is not a normal recovery.
- 1:10 This is either going to be a poor recovery, or we’re going to slip back.
- 1:35 Consumers have not come out of their shells because they are carrying so much debt. Businesses are not confident on consumers either.
