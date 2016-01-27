BlackRock just upped its stake in 4 US tech giants

BlackRock has upped its stake in some big-name tech companies.
The world’s largest asset manager, with $4.5 trillion, now has a 5.6% stake in Facebook, a 5.6% stake in HP, a 5.7% stake in Apple, and a 5.6% stake in Microsoft, according to SEC filings published recently.
Apple’s stock has taken a slide in recent months and is currently trading below $100. HP’s stock is trading around $9.50.
Facebook, meanwhile, is up from a year ago and trading around $97, versus $77 last January.
Apple will release fourth-quarter earnings later on Tuesday.
We’ve reached out to BlackRock for comment.
