BlackRock: Correction May Happen, But It Is Not Going To Matter Much

Gregory White

BlackRock Vice Chairman Bob Doll was on CNBC this morning talking about the power of this recovery. While he sees a correction coming, he doesn’t think its going to hit markets too hard, with the way fundamentals look right now.

  • 0:20 We are due for some sort of correction, but with numbers looking good, we will continue to be up
  • 1:04 Energy and industrial growth is where to be; look for materials stocks
  • 1:50 Concerned about Greece credit, China tightening, and U.S. government, but fundamentals still too strong

