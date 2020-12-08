How fintech iCapital is expanding internationally as financial advisors tap into a massive global wealth transfer

Ruobing Su/Business Insider; Samantha Lee/Business Insider ‘Given the global nature of our partnerships, it was quite important that we ourselves be a global company,’ iCapital’s CEO told Business Insider.

The financial-technology startup iCapital is mapping out an international expansion.

We spoke with iCapital Chief Executive Lawrence Calcano about the firm’s plans to grow, the markets it is entering, and how new hires and locations fit into iCapital’s long-term plan.

The 7-year-old startup’s expansion highlights the money management industry’s wider push to tap into a global transfer of wealth between generations.

Because of his work, Business Insider named Calcano to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming finance in North America.

iCapital, the New York-based financial-technology startup that connects institutions and financial advisors for wealthy investors with alternative investments like private equity and hedge funds, is mapping out an international expansion.

The startup recently hired two veteran executives with European wealth management market experience into new roles to grow iCapital’s European and Asian presence; it acquired a large Lisbon, Portugal-based technology-focused team and established an office there; and plans to open offices in London, Japan, and Singapore next year.

“Given the global nature of our partnerships, it was quite important that we ourselves be a global company,” iCapital Chief Executive Lawrence Calcano said in an interview.

iCapital Lawrence Calcano, CEO of iCapital

“It really comes out of the partnerships. A lot of the large GPs we work with have been marketing their array of products internationally, and it was really critical for us to support those initiatives,” he said, referring to general partners, or fund managers whose investment vehicles are available on iCapital’s platform.

iCapital, which is backed by virtually every major Wall Street firm and has established relationships with global firms, opened its first non-US office in Zurich, Switzerland two years ago and is setting its sights on markets that include cities considered major money centres. It’s now growing on the heels of a large cash infusion it closed in March: a $US146 million round of capital led by Hong Kong’s Ping An Global Voyager Fund.

New investors including Goldman Sachs and existing backers BlackRock, UBS, Blackstone, and BNY Mellon also participated in the round. With that funding, iCapital is valued at some $US860 million. The firm has raised some $US239 million in total, according to a company spokesperson.

The 7-year-old startup has some $US65 billion on its platform as of Oct. 1, some $US8 billion of which is held with non-US investors. Calcano expects to close out the year with some $US69 billion in assets. The firm is riding a wave of enthusiasm at the intersection of the wealth and asset management industries for accessing private markets and other alternative investments.

Firms with longtime alternatives offerings and newer, alternatives-focused startups like iCapital are cashing in on financial advisors’ desires to set themselves apart with unique product offerings â€” and sophisticated technology to handle it all â€” as the Trump administration has introduced new business-friendly policies that expand the pool of US investors who can invest in these sophisticated vehicles.

Building out an international presence

As the industry expects a new generation of savvy investors to start controlling trillions in wealth over the coming years, US-based wealth managers are eyeing more aggressive expansions in Asia, particularly in China and Europe.

Wealth in those regions is expected to grow in the coming years. Asia, excluding Japan, is likely to overtake Western Europe as the second-wealthiest region in the world by 2022 after North America, according to estimates from Boston Consulting Group in a June report.

That’s based on the consultancy’s forecast that wealth in Asia will grow between approximately 5% and 7% annually over the next five years, and some 2% to 4% in Western Europe due to its “heavier weighting toward cash and deposits, which are less volatile than equities.”

“We see a lot of the same trends in the international markets that we’ve been watching and supporting here in the United States. There’s a significant growth in high-net-worth control of financial resources,” Calcano said.

The Asian wealth management industry is in its “growth phase,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a June report with Oliver Wyman on the state of global wealth management. They expect Asia broadly will see some of the fastest growth in assets under management growth of any region in the next five years as more wealth is created there.

“Whilst we are in this phase, the ‘land grab’ is still the most important driver of strategy and we are seeing this in terms of high competition for relationship managers in the region as well as start up of private banking units by local banks. We expect a wide range of competitors in the space during this time,” they wrote.

For iCapital, its international growth started in Zurich, a hub of Swiss finance, when it opened an office there two years ago. It has since staffed up with leaders from traditional European wealth businesses and recently added two new executives. Calcano said he did not yet have a set target for growing non-US client assets.

iCapital has staffed up with leaders from traditional wealth managers to drive international growth

The firm hired Marco Bizzozero, who started this week, into a new role in Zurich as head of international overseeing its European and Asian expansion, reporting to Calcano.

Bizzozero joined from UniCredit, where he led its wealth management business, and was previously with Deutsche Bank for 14 years, where he led its EMEA wealth business. He was also previously global head of private equity within Deutsche Bank’s wealth management division, which iCapital acquired three years ago.

Tom Slocock, another veteran of Deutsche Bank’s wealth management business, also joined iCapital this fall in London as its head of international product development and origination. He had also served as Credit Suisse’s head of international private banking.

Overall, iCapital now has around 300 employees globally. Bizzozero and Slocock will also be responsible for adding new talent in Zurich and London, respectively, and growing those offices.

Calcano, who joined iCapital shortly after it was founded in 2013, is a longtime dealmaker. He has overseen iCapital’s acquisitions, including Artivest, a smaller rival, and Wells Fargo’s alternative investments feeder fund platform earlier this year. He previously spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where he left in 2006 as co-head of global tech banking.

While the firm does not currently have plans for additional non-US acquisitions, “we are always open to looking at potential strategic acquisitions that can help us expand our capabilities,” a spokesperson said.

iCapital has also opened US-based offices this year, in Connecticut, Atlanta, and Boston, and expanded its Princeton, New Jersey office. Its global headquarters will remain in midtown Manhattan.

The competition

iCapital, which is a business-to-business fintech rather than going directly to individual investors, operates in a unique market that other fintech firms connecting institutions with alternative investments have not been able to break into at the same scale in the US.

Still, competitors are gaining ground. CAIS, a fintech firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin that runs an alternative investment platform for US and non-US wealth management firms and their advisors, raised a $US50 million round of funding last month.

“We are looking to invest in the growth of our business, which includes international, because there is a growing independent wealth community abroad and a strong need for a complete end-to-end alternative investment solution,” CAIS Chief Executive and founder Matt Brown told Business Insider, adding the firm has seen particularly strong growth in Australia.

