Jawbone's last $300 million loan came with harsh terms, says report

Fitness-tracking device maker Jawbone has had its fair share of recent troubles, including a delayed launch of its latest product, the Up3.

In an analysis of startups conducted for Business Insider by Mattermark, Jawbone was one of the “unicorns” — companies with private-market valuations of greater than $US1 billion — seen to be at the greatest risk of failure.

The company raised $US300 million in February, but a new report from Bloomberg View suggests that the investment by financial management giant BlackRock was a loan, not an equity investment.

And that loan came with some pretty strict terms: In the event of a sale, BlackRock will get paid before the investors who went into earlier rounds, and BlackRock will also have significant say in executive makeup and how the company spends its money, according to the report.

So Jawbone lives, but life is getting harder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.