Is This British Seaside Town About To Become Part Of The Shale Gas Revolution?

Blackpool might be on the brink of a shale gas revolution if Cuadrilla Resources are to discover the shale gas deposits they are looking for, according to The Guardian.



This could help Britain source larger amounts of its gas domestically, rather than import them. Britain’s previous dominant source of gas, the North Sea, is seeing its supplies dwindle.

The beach side town of Blackpool on England’s northwest coast used to be a top summer destination for the country’s citizens. It has, however, fallen out of favour due to the cheap prices of flight out of the country to warmer European destinations.

It remains a hub of odd kitsch and stark unemployment.

This VBS.TV video perfectly explains the odd nature of the place (somewhat NSFW):

