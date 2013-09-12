The Power Has Gone Out In Downtown Detroit

Downtown Detroit was hit by a power outage at around 1 p.m. today.

Multiple buildings appear to have lost power including city hall, Detroit News is reporting. CBS Detroit reports that the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice and the People Mover in downtown Detroit have also lost power, while Local 4 News reports that some Wayne State University buildings lost power and there were reports of people stuck in elevators.

We recently reported how the city was racing against the end of Daylight Savings Time to restore reliable service to thousands of street lights.

The city’s office of emergency management says they had to shut off parts of the grid to address two main power lines that surged out as a result of heat overloads, the WXYZ’s Alicia Smith reports.

The area is powered by the City of Detroit Public Lighting Department, ABC 7 reports. DTE Energy says that a cable failure occurred at 12:45 pm.

Local 4 News has this footage of the scene inside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, where the former mistress of Bob Basharahad just taken the stand in a preliminary hearing in his first degree murder case.

Local reporter Will Jones tweeted this from the scene:

Power Outage: People Mover down, street lights out in downtown Detroit. #Local4 pic.twitter.com/V4XpxdkdHx

— Will Jones (@Local4Will) September 11, 2013

Earlier this summer the city of Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in history, but right now there is little indication that the power outage is linked to the city’s financial woes — many locals are linking it to a late summer heatwave.

