Blackmores shares soar after the vitamin maker reports better sales

Blackmores shares soared after the vitamin maker announced that third quarter profit would be 20% higher than anticipated.

The forecast was based on group sales for the third quarter closing about 10% higher than the second quarter, which was a record of $108 million.

Net profit for the first half was up 54% to $18.6 million on group sales of $206 million, up 22%.

Blackmores shares closed up more than 11% to $54.55.

