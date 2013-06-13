Here's The Twice-Deflected Blackhawks Goal That Ended Game 1 In Triple Overtime

After more than 110 minutes of hockey, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins on triple overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals last night.



It was the fifth-longest game in Cup Finals history.

The goal came when Michal Rozsival’s shot deflected off Dave Bolland’s stick, hit Andrew Shaw in the knee and found the back of the net.

After 50 scoreless minutes in overtime, it took a bit of a lucky goal to end it.

Huge win for Chicago.

The video:



