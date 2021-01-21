3 US soldiers killed after a Black Hawk helicopter crashes in New York

Daniel Brown/Business Insider A UH-60 helicopter.

Three US soldiers were killed after an Army National Guard helicopter crashed in Mendon, New York, during a routine training mission in the evening, according to the state’s National Guard.

The incident is under investigation.

A UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport was said to have crashed, the New York Division of Military and Naval Affairs said in a statement.

The UH-60, which has been used by the US military for over 40 years, plays numerous roles, including air-assault and medical evacuation missions. Its crew ordinarily consists of at least a pilot, co-pilot, and a crew chief.

