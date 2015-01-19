Chris Hemsworth's New Hacker Movie 'Blackhat' Bombs At The Box Office

Universal/Legendary Pictures Chris Hemsworth stars in Universal and Legendary Pictures’ ‘Blackhat.’

It looks like we have our first box-office bomb of 2015.

Chris Hemsworth’s new movie, “Blackhat,” about hunting down cyberterrorists, made just $US4 million over the holiday weekend so far.

The Universal film, from director Michael Mann, cost an estimated $US70 million to produce.

What went wrong?

For one thing, the R-rated movie was competing against Oscar-nominated film “American Sniper.” Director Clint Eastwood’s film about the deadliest US Navy Seal sniper debuted to a huge $US90 million at theatres.

It broke a few records, becoming both the largest January opening weekend ever and Eastwood’s biggest debut for a movie.

There were also a few other male-centric films competing for viewers including Liam Neeson’s “Taken 3,” which debuted to a $US40 million opening the weekend prior, and Kevin Hart’s “The Wedding Ringer” featuring “The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco. The comedy made $US21 million opening weekend.

“Blackhat” reviews have also been less than stellar. The Washington Post’s Michael O’Sullivan says the film is “visually unattractive,” and filled with “lame dialogue.” Chris Nashawaty over at Entertainment Weekly calls the film a dud with Hemsworth miscast in the lead.

The film still has the opportunity of performing well overseas since it not only features Chinese actors including Leeholm Tang and Wei Tang, but also includes many scenes in Hong Kong.

