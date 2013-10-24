How The Entertainment Industry Turned A Whale Into A Killing Machine

In nature, Orcas are known as social, intelligent creatures who roam the world’s oceans. They have families and language and culture.

When torn from these bonds, the animals endure psychological torture that can end up creating “psychotic” animals — at least that’s the story told in the compelling documentary “Blackfish” about ‘serial’ killer whale and SeaWorld attraction, Tilikum.

In this psychological thriller, the male orca’s history of violence is blamed on the animals isolation in captivity — the equivalent of psychological torture — and on bullying by other whales.

Tilikum isn’t the only deadly killer whale in captivity, but his story is chilling. The movie features other examples of how these whales become dangerous when held in these small cement tanks and separated from their families.

The film has put SeaWorld under the magnifying glass.

Similar to Werner Herzog’s “Grizzly Man” and Academy Award winner “The Cove,” “Blackfish” advances the debate on animal behaviour issues and extends it to include the poor health and safety standards affecting animal trainers.

The movie was released in theatres in the U.S. in July 2013 and makes it broadcast premiere on October 24th, at 9:00 p.m. EDT on CNN.

