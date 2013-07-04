$150,000 Subscription Service For The Super Rich Delivers 'Mystery Gifts' To Your Door

Beauty fans can get monthly packages from Birchbox. Pet lovers have BarkBox.



And now there’s a subscription service for the super rich called BlackBox, which delivers occasional “mystery gifts” to your doorstep for up to $150,000.

The service, from UK-based luxury and lifestyle site iVIP, launched Tuesday. Billed as “the world’s most exclusive subscription service,” the company already has around 30 customers who are interested in BlackBox, iVIP co-founder Matthew Rowe told Marketwatch.

BlackBox subscriptions are available in two tiers: The Premium Box, which costs £1,200 ($1,830) per box and comes six times a year, and The Infinity Box, “aimed at High Net Worth individuals willing to commit a minimum of £100,000 ($153,000) per year,” according to the company.

Each box comes wrapped in a red bow and contains “new, unique, exclusive, or limited edition items scoured from around the globe; hand-curated, highly-coveted items from labelled goods to literature, tablets to telescopes, lovingly personalised, packaged, and posted to you,” the BlackBox website says.

One drawback: There is a strict no-returns policy, according to Marketwatch. So you have to be willing to take a risk and get stuck with a lame, if expensive, toy.

As a bonus, BlackBox is also offering a share of the company to anyone who completes a year membership.

