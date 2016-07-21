US

This car can transform in to any car

Darren Weaver

Special effects are constantly improving and effects houses are always looking for their next tool to create the next computer generated blockbuster film/tv show. “The Blackbird” is a specially designed car from the movie effect house called The Mill. With The Blackbird, directors can use the car as a stand-in for the real car, then in editing they can digitally swap it out with the perfect car.

Footage courtesy of The Mill.

