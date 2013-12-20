BlackBerry's New Executive Hires Point To Its Future Focus

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Jin Lee/Bloomberg BlackBerry Interim CEO John Chen

: Enterprise services have long been the foundation of BlackBerry’s business, and interim CEO John Chen will return to basics in his efforts to turn the company around.

To help him, Chen has brought along former head of mobile at SAP, John Sims, to run BlackBerry’s global enterprise services division.

Sims seems like a very natural fit for a BlackBerry refocused on enterprise services. Sims’s former company, SAP, of course, is a longstanding, well-known enterprise software provider that has also made inroads into the enterprise side of the mobile market.

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE: The Sims hire comes just a few short days after a few BlackBerry execs defected, and after the departure of the former CEO, CMO, and COO just weeks before.

Instead of dwelling on the company’s key losses, John Chen has also now brought along two former colleagues from his days at SAP-affiliated Sybase. James Macky will become BlackBerry’s vice president for corporate development while Mark Wilson will become senior vice president of marketing.

Having poached three high-level executives with an enterprise software background, Chen must put forward a clear vision for the way he will execute BlackBerry’s turnaround in the short term, and that vision likely leans on reigniting BlackBerry’s strong but perhaps recently overlooked enterprise services, such as secure email and employee apps. (Financial Post)

In other news…

SECOND SCREEN OR FIRST SCREEN? Half of Hulu’s 50 million Hulu Plus subscribers access the service’s video content solely through mobile devices. Not a combination of desktop and mobile, but exclusively mobile. Hulu also claims that a majority of that mobile content consumption behaviour is done in the living room. Meaning, Hulu must be getting substantial viewing time from streaming set-top boxes like Apple TV and Roku. (TechCrunch)

There’s a race to capitalise on the high-risk, high-reward cloud computing market in China for U.S. cloud service companies. Both Amazon Web Services and IBM recently announced plans to expand in the country. (GigaOm)

Vision Mobile’s map of app development tools and services, the App Developer Atlas, is helpful for anyone developing apps at large companies.

Apple’s grip on app monetization may be loosening. App analytics Distimo found that Google Play’s daily revenue growth is far outpacing that of Apple’s App Store. (All Things Digital)

A NEW HOPE FOR BBM: Even if BlackBerry refocuses its enterprise software, that’s not to say it will abandon its other mobile products entirely. BlackBerry is keeping its longstanding messaging app, BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), alive with an exclusive partnership with handset maker LG. BBM will come pre-installed on the new LG G Pro Lite device. (TechCrunch)

Kevin Fitchard at GigaOm spoke to Braintree CEO Bill Ready about the explosion in mobile transactions that Braintree has facilitated over the last year. Remember, PayPal’s acquisition of Braintree is set to close sometime in 2014. (GigaOm)

Wearable tech is creeping into the mainstream. (Nieman Journalism Lab)

What you may have missed this week on BI Intelligence…

A Social Engagement Primer: A Portrait Of Time-Spend And Activity On The Top Social Networks

More People Use The Facebook App Than Google Search App On Smartphones In The U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.