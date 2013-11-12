Incoming BlackBerry Chief Gets $US88 Million Pay Package

Sybase John Chen

Incoming BlackBerry chairman John Chen — the man expected to rescue or sell the company — got an

$88 million pay package, according to Bloomberg.

He arrives as former CEO Thorsten Heins leaves the company. Heins was paid considerably less, $US9 million last year.

It’s still not clear what Heins’ exit will cost the company. He has an exit package worth up to $US56 million. But currently his departure is being positioned as a resignation. Under that scenario, Heins would leave with nothing.

It’s more likely, however, that Heins only agreed to resign after securing a package in return for a quiet transfer of power.

