Ex-BlackBerry CEO Jim Balsillie Has Completely Sold His Stake In The Company

So much for all that!Former BlackBerry co-CEO Jim Balsillie sold the last of his stake in the company last year, according to an SEC filing.



Balsillie joined BlackBerry in 1992, eight years after it was founded. He was co-CEO with founder Mike Lazaridis until in January of 2012 when they both stepped down to let Thorsten Heins take over.

Heins has overseen the development and introduction of BlackBerry 10, a new operating system which is supposed to compete with Android and iOS. He also rebranded the company as BlackBerry, killing the company’s name of Research In Motion.

When Balsillie stepped down last year, he was one of the company’s largest shareholders with 26.8 million shares, CNET reports. At the time he said, “I remain a significant shareholder and a director and, of course, they will have my full support.”

Something clearly changed. He stepped down from the board last March. And he gradually sold his shares.

